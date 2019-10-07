ValuEngine Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

BPMC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 226,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.63. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $78,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $149,983.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,441 shares of company stock worth $4,513,788 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

