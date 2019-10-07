ValuEngine Lowers BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BXC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,069. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $43,431.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $32,388.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 465,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 150.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 209,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

