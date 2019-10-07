ValuEngine Lowers Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALDR. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 4,466,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $516,301.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

