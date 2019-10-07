ValuEngine Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 860,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,765. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.88. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. StoneCo had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,763,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,364,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,430,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,831,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

