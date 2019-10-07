ValuEngine Downgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Hold

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,039. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $612.18 million, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,087,918 shares in the company, valued at $182,452,739.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

