ValuEngine Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Hold

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 591,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

