ValuEngine Downgrades Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to Sell

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RVI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Value will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $471,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,695,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 536,482 shares of company stock worth $20,012,307 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 17.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 85.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 91,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth $954,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

