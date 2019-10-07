ValuEngine Downgrades Qudian (NYSE:QD) to Strong Sell

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

QD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,348,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,479. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.67. Qudian has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qudian will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

