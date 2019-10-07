ValuEngine Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
FLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
FLY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 117,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $22.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 171,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
