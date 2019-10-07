ValuEngine Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 117,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 171,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.