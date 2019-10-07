ValuEngine Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.33. 22,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. FirstService has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 791,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 23.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,736,000 after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

