ValuEngine Downgrades Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Hold

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 2,086,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 556,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

