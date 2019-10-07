ValuEngine Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Strong Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

DBD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 823,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,786. The company has a market cap of $759.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

