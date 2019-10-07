ValuEngine Downgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Strong Sell

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 716,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

