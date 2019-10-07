ValuEngine Downgrades Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) to Hold

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

