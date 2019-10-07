ValuEngine Downgrades Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASFI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Asta Funding has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Asta Funding had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

