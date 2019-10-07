Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell Sells 4,515 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,556.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.26. 302,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $286.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

