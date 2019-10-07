Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Usio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 16,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,734. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

