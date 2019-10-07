Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.22. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 143,076 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.48 million and a PE ratio of -250.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.30.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

