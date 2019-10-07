UralsCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,667.00 and $3.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UralsCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UralsCoin Profile

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

