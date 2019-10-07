Unitil (NYSE:UTL) vs. Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Unitil pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Unitil and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 9.84% 9.57% 2.69% Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42%

Volatility and Risk

Unitil has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unitil and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 1 1 0 0 1.50 Evergy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Unitil currently has a consensus target price of $55.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Evergy has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Unitil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Unitil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unitil and Evergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $444.10 million 2.16 $33.00 million $2.23 28.85 Evergy $4.28 billion 3.64 $535.80 million $2.67 24.72

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evergy beats Unitil on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 105,600 electric customers and 82,700 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

