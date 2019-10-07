Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.37

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 177852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTL. ValuEngine cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unitil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

