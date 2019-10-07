UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.80. 3,599,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,006,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 13,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

