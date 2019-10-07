United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 637,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,357 shares of company stock worth $3,377,164 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in United States Cellular by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

