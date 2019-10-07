ugChain (UGC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $195,756.00

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, ugChain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $195,756.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038542 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.77 or 0.05524275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

UGC is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

