UBS Group Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $33.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.34.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,136,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.