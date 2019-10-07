Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.29. 230,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,170. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $265.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $1,539,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $5,160,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.