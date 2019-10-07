Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.63.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.29. The company had a trading volume of 230,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,885. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $265.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $5,160,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.