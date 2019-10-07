Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 368,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,229. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

