Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.76

Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and traded as low as $40.50. Tungsten shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 1,385 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.03.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

