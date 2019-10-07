TTC Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One TTC Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, UEX, BitForex and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00698156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, UEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

