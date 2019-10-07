Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a market cap of $330,239.00 and approximately $37,318.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

