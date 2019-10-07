Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 606,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 3.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

