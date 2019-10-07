Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

TRN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 2,077,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,512.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,475,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,239,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 988,636 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,154,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,671 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,361,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 437,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 532,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

