Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $1.10. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.97% of Trinity Biotech worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

