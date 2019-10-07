Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Claire Lockey Sells 10,000 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00.

Claire Lockey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00.

TCDA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. 153,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.79. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tricida by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after buying an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,424,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 643,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

