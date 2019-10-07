Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

TREC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $217.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $118,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,706. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92,005 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

