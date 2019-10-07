TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.25.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,786. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total transaction of $80,996,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,862,065 over the last ninety days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

