TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 244,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in TransAlta by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 71,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

