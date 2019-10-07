Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 172,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.