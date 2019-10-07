TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of TOP SHIPS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 631,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. TOP SHIPS has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

