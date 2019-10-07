Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $52,012.00 and approximately $67,703.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00699083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015165 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

