Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.