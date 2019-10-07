Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.50

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and traded as low as $70.01. Thalassa shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 1,279 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

