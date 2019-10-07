Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGH. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $13.00 target price on Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 142,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,387. The firm has a market cap of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $155.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.11%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 366,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

