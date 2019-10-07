Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Saturday.

TXRH stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 504,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 425,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

