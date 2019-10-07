Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,460. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

