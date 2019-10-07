Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.
Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,460. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
