Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.11 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Exmo, MBAex and BtcTurk. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $20.11 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00194248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01026201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022704 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, TDAX, Exmo, ABCC, Cobinhood, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, MBAex, Kucoin, EXX, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC, UEX, LBank, B2BX, Upbit, BitMart, ChaoEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox, Poloniex, FCoin, Gate.io, BtcTurk, Liqui, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, C2CX, IDAX, IDCM, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, Coinut, BitForex, CoinEx, Iquant, CoinBene, Bitfinex, HitBTC, BigONE, DigiFinex and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.