Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE TS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 85.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 658,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 836.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

