Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TLGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Teligent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Teligent stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 77,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teligent has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 46.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teligent will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 113.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

