Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Telaria alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,366,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telaria by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 293,627 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telaria by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167,645 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,999. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.